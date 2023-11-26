With the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Van Jefferson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has put up 151 yards (on 13 catches). He's been targeted 29 times, and is averaging 16.8 yards per game.

Jefferson, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0

