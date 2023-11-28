Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chattooga County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Chattooga County, Georgia today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chattooga County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trion High School at Ridgeland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Rossville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.