Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Cobb County, Georgia today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Cobb Christian School at Mount Paran Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28

5:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Walker School at B.E.S.T. Academy

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 28

5:55 PM CT on November 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lassiter High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominion Christian School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pebblebrook High School at Milton High School