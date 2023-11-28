Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Dougherty County, Georgia today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Terrell County High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield-Windsor School at Southwest Georgia Academy

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28

7:45 PM ET on November 28 Location: Damascus, GA

Damascus, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Byne Christian School at Valwood School