Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fayette County, Georgia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atlanta International School at St Mary's Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Fayetteville, GA

Fayetteville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandy Creek High School at McIntosh High School