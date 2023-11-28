Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Fulton County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Paideia School at Druid Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at St Patrick Interparish School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta International School at St Mary's Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Walker School at B.E.S.T. Academy
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Discovery High School at Chattahoochee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamblee Charter High School at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at W. D. Mohammed High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pace Academy at Stockbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Stockbridge, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Schools at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Francis High School at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles Drew High School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johns Creek High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langston Hughes High School at Dutchtown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Lovett School at Hampton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hampton, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lassiter High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Roswell, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist School at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pebblebrook High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
