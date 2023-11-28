The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) are heavy underdogs (+26.5) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -26.5 137.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern has played four games this season that ended with a combined score above 137.5 points.

Georgia Southern's games this year have had a 155.3-point total on average, 17.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Georgia Southern has covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Michigan State has put together a 2-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-4-0 mark of Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 2 40% 73.0 143.3 63.5 148.5 144.3 Georgia Southern 4 80% 70.3 143.3 85.0 148.5 143.5

Additional Georgia Southern Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 70.3 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 63.5 the Spartans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Georgia Southern is 1-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 2-3-0 0-1 1-4-0 Georgia Southern 1-4-0 0-0 3-2-0

Georgia Southern vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Georgia Southern 12-2 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 3-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

