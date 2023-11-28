Tuesday's contest between the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-4) at Ramsey Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-54, heavily favoring Georgia State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

The Panthers are coming off of a 75-68 loss to Elon in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Georgia State vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 67, Western Carolina 54

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Georgia State Schedule Analysis

Georgia State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Georgia State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 275) on November 10

62-52 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 283) on November 14

Georgia State Leaders

Crystal Henderson: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Mikyla Tolivert: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Alyssa Phillip: 4.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%

4.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG% Deasia Merrill: 6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.8 FG%

6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 BLK, 45.8 FG% Mya Williams: 9 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers' +45 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.4 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per outing (68th in college basketball).

