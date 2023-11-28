The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACCN
Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (39.4%).
  • Last season, Georgia Tech had a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished fourth.
  • The Yellow Jackets averaged 8.7 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (61.0).
  • Georgia Tech went 13-10 last season when it scored more than 61.0 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.
  • The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.
  • At home, Georgia Tech knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Howard W 88-85 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/14/2023 UMass-Lowell L 74-71 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/22/2023 @ Cincinnati L 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 Mississippi State - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/2/2023 Duke - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

