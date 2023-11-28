The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACCN

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs had given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Last season, Georgia Tech had a 13-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished fourth.

The Yellow Jackets averaged 8.7 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Bulldogs allowed (61.0).

Georgia Tech went 13-10 last season when it scored more than 61.0 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.

The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.

At home, Georgia Tech knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule