When the Nashville Predators square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sherwood stats and insights

Sherwood has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Sherwood has no points on the power play.

Sherwood averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 1 2 10:25 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:34 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 10:08 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:13 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.