Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (9-6) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (8-9) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|238.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points in six of 15 games this season.
- The average total in Sacramento's games this season is 230.9, 7.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has won five of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Sacramento has a record of 3-3 when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points only twice this season.
- Golden State's games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 10.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Golden State is 5-12-0 against the spread this season.
- The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.
- Golden State has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Kings vs Warriors Injury Report
|Kings vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Kings vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|6
|40%
|115.5
|229.7
|115.3
|229.3
|231.9
|Warriors
|2
|11.8%
|114.2
|229.7
|114
|229.3
|226.9
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Kings have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- Sacramento sports the same winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.600) as it does in away games.
- The 115.5 points per game the Kings average are only 1.5 more points than the Warriors give up (114).
- When Sacramento scores more than 114 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall, over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total seven times.
- This year, Golden State is 0-9-0 at home against the spread (.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-3-0 ATS (.625).
- The Warriors' 114.2 points per game are only 1.1 fewer points than the 115.3 the Kings give up.
- When it scores more than 115.3 points, Golden State is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|9-6
|2-4
|7-8
|Warriors
|5-12
|3-3
|9-8
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Kings
|Warriors
|115.5
|114.2
|10
|13
|7-1
|3-4
|8-0
|6-1
|115.3
|114
|21
|18
|6-1
|5-5
|5-2
|6-4
