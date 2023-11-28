Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Newton County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Newton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alcovy High School at Jonesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: McDonough, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 3
