The Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Okongwu totaled four points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 113-103 loss against the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Okongwu's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.7 6.9 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.8 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 16.7 14.9 PR -- 15.3 13.7



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Okongwu has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 6.1% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Okongwu's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 100.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 19th in possessions per game with 105.2.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have given up 44.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 20 21 9 0 0 3 0 2/24/2023 25 13 11 2 0 3 2 11/21/2022 20 18 10 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.