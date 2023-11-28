Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - November 28
The Nashville Predators' (10-10) injury report has two players listed heading into a Tuesday, November 28 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Rickard Rakell
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Chad Ruhwedel
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators are eighth in the league in scoring (67 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Nashville's total of 64 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
- Their +3 goal differential is 14th in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins rank 16th in the NHL with 63 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Their goal differential (+11) makes them ninth-best in the league.
Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-115)
|Predators (-105)
|6.5
