For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O'Reilly a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • In seven of 20 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • O'Reilly has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14.0 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 4 3 1 18:39 Away W 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

