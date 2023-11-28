The Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young included, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Young posted 33 points and seven assists in a 113-103 loss against the Celtics.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Young, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.5 28.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 9.5 10.4 10.6 PRA -- 39.9 42.9 PR -- 29.5 32.3 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.8



Trae Young Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Young has made 7.7 shots per game, which accounts for 16.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 20.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

Young's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 100.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 19th in possessions per game with 105.2.

The Cavaliers concede 112.6 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per game.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trae Young vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 36 16 1 10 2 0 1 2/24/2023 32 34 3 9 4 0 1 11/21/2022 35 25 2 10 1 0 1

