The Auburn Tigers (4-1) aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Hokies allow to opponents.

Auburn is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Hokies are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 40th.

The Tigers score 82.4 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 67.9 the Hokies allow.

Auburn has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Auburn put up 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did on the road (70.9).

The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.9).

When playing at home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than away from home (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule