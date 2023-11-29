How to Watch Auburn vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (4-1) aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Texas A&M vs Virginia (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Florida vs Wake Forest (7:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Boston College vs Vanderbilt (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Georgia vs Florida State (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
- Duke vs Arkansas (9:15 PM ET | November 29)
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Auburn is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 40th.
- The Tigers score 82.4 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 67.9 the Hokies allow.
- Auburn has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 67.9 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Auburn put up 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did on the road (70.9).
- The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.9).
- When playing at home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than away from home (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 77-60
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 84-54
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|-
|State Farm Arena
