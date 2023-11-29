The Auburn Tigers (4-1) aim to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • Auburn is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 40th.
  • The Tigers score 82.4 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 67.9 the Hokies allow.
  • Auburn has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Auburn put up 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did on the road (70.9).
  • The Tigers gave up 64.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.9).
  • When playing at home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than away from home (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame W 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 77-60 Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M W 84-54 Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana - State Farm Arena

