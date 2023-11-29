The Auburn Tigers (4-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-9.5) 151.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Auburn has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.

Virginia Tech has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Hokies' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (43rd).

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

