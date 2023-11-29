The Auburn Tigers (4-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Virginia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-9.5) 150.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-9.5) 151.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

  • Auburn has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.
  • Virginia Tech has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Hokies' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (43rd).
  • Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.