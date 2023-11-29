The Auburn Tigers (4-1) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under for the matchup is set at 150.5.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -8.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Auburn and its opponents have combined to put up more than 150.5 points.

The average point total in Auburn's matchups this year is 148.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

This season, Auburn has been favored three times and won two of those games.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

Auburn has a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 2 40% 82.4 159.3 66.4 134.3 148.5 Virginia Tech 4 57.1% 76.9 159.3 67.9 134.3 141.6

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

The 82.4 points per game the Tigers record are 14.5 more points than the Hokies give up (67.9).

When Auburn scores more than 67.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 2-3-0 2-2 2-3-0 Virginia Tech 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Virginia Tech 14-2 Home Record 13-4 4-8 Away Record 2-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

