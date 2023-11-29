How to Watch Georgia vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACCN
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
- The Bulldogs are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 222nd.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 70.8 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles give up.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia is 2-0.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia put up 70.8 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (64.2).
- The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than away (81.5) last season.
- At home, Georgia sunk 6.8 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Providence
|L 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
