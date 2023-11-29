The Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

The Bulldogs are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 222nd.

The Bulldogs score an average of 70.8 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 73.8 the Seminoles give up.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Georgia is 2-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia put up 70.8 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (64.2).

The Bulldogs gave up fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than away (81.5) last season.

At home, Georgia sunk 6.8 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (32.9%) than away (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule