Georgia vs. Florida State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Georgia matchup.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Georgia vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Georgia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-9.5)
|150.5
|-500
|+340
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-9.5)
|150.5
|-480
|+365
Georgia vs. Florida State Betting Trends
- Georgia has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.
- Florida State has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, each of the Seminoles games has gone over the point total.
Georgia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Georgia, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (81st in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (118th).
- The implied probability of Georgia winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
