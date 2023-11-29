The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 80.9 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 60.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.5 points, Georgia Southern is 5-0.

Florida International's record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 80.9 points.

The 72.8 points per game the Panthers record are 10.5 more points than the Eagles allow (62.3).

Florida International is 3-1 when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Georgia Southern is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 41.2% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Eagles concede.

The Eagles shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Panthers allow.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 20.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Simone James: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Eden Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Lydia Freeman: 6.1 PTS, 60.0 FG%

