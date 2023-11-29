Wednesday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-1) and Florida Gators (5-1) matching up at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 29.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Yellow Jackets claimed a 66-55 victory against New Mexico.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 70, Florida 66

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Rice Owls on November 16, the Yellow Jackets picked up their best win of the season, a 78-75 road victory.

Georgia Tech has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Georgia Tech has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (three).

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 126) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 169) on November 24

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on November 6

77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 283) on November 19

91-56 at home over Furman (No. 293) on November 11

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 15.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

15.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Kayla Blackshear: 17.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 58.7 FG%

17.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 58.7 FG% Ines Noguero: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

9.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Rusne Augustinaite: 10.7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 7.5 PTS, 64 FG%

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets average 73.5 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 55.7 per outing (57th in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.

