Georgia vs. Florida State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (2-0) meet the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ACC Network.
Georgia vs. Florida State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Georgia Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgia vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Georgia AVG
|Georgia Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|330th
|76.2
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|224th
|327th
|28.6
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
