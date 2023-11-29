The Chattanooga Mocs (6-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Mocs average 5.1 more points per game (70.1) than the Owls give up to opponents (65).

When it scores more than 65 points, Chattanooga is 3-1.

Kennesaw State is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.

The Owls average only one fewer point per game (52) than the Mocs allow (53).

When Kennesaw State scores more than 53 points, it is 2-0.

Chattanooga is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 52 points.

The Owls are making 33.4% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mocs allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Mocs' 49 shooting percentage from the field is seven higher than the Owls have conceded.

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG%

10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.4 FG% Kyndall Golden: 3.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.2 FG%

3.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.2 FG% Carly Hooks: 11 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

11 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Keyarah Berry: 10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

10.8 PTS, 40 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Lee'Aira Willis: 5 PTS, 20.7 FG%

