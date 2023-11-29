Wednesday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) and the Mercer Bears (2-6) at Dale F. Halton Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-54 and heavily favors Charlotte to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 29.

The Bears are coming off of a 66-53 loss to Charleston Southern in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 70, Mercer 54

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls in a 70-62 win on November 9. It was their best victory of the season.

Mercer has three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Mercer has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 48.4 FG%

10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 48.4 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 38.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Briana Peguero: 10.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Ashlee Locke: 6.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 59.9 points per game, 268th in college basketball, while giving up 69.4 per contest, 270th in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.