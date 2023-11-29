The No. 18 Villanova Wildcats (6-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Villanova has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 116th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hawks rank 80th.
  • The Wildcats record 78.4 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 64.2 the Hawks allow.
  • Villanova is 5-1 when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Hawks' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hawks rank 227th.
  • The Hawks' 76 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 64.1 the Wildcats allow.
  • When Saint Joseph's (PA) allows fewer than 78.4 points, it is 4-1.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Villanova put up 70.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 3.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than away from home (68.6).
  • In home games, Villanova averaged 0.8 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Joseph's (PA) averaged 75.8 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawks allowed 4.7 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (75.5).
  • At home, Saint Joseph's (PA) drained 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (33.3%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 North Carolina W 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Memphis W 79-63 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 UCLA - Wells Fargo Center

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce L 57-54 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/20/2023 @ Kentucky L 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/26/2023 Sacred Heart W 64-55 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/29/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/6/2023 American - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/10/2023 Princeton - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

