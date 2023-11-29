Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whitfield County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Whitfield County, Georgia today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coahulla Creek High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.