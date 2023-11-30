The Auburn Tigers (4-2) face the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

Auburn vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Clemson Tigers' 77.8 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 55.2 the Auburn Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 55.2 points, Clemson is 5-2.

Auburn has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.

The Auburn Tigers record 64.7 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 69.4 the Clemson Tigers allow.

When Auburn scores more than 69.4 points, it is 2-0.

When Clemson allows fewer than 64.7 points, it is 3-0.

The Auburn Tigers shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Clemson Tigers allow defensively.

The Clemson Tigers' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Auburn Tigers have conceded.

Auburn Leaders

Taylen Collins: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%

8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG% Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Savannah Scott: 10 PTS, 73.5 FG%

10 PTS, 73.5 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%

6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

Auburn Schedule