The Auburn Tigers (4-2) face the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

  • The Clemson Tigers' 77.8 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 55.2 the Auburn Tigers give up.
  • When it scores more than 55.2 points, Clemson is 5-2.
  • Auburn has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The Auburn Tigers record 64.7 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 69.4 the Clemson Tigers allow.
  • When Auburn scores more than 69.4 points, it is 2-0.
  • When Clemson allows fewer than 64.7 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Auburn Tigers shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Clemson Tigers allow defensively.
  • The Clemson Tigers' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Auburn Tigers have conceded.

Auburn Leaders

  • Taylen Collins: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%
  • Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Savannah Scott: 10 PTS, 73.5 FG%
  • Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%
  • Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Cal L 67-53 Neville Arena
11/20/2023 @ UCF L 60-53 Addition Financial Arena
11/26/2023 Alabama A&M W 68-45 Neville Arena
11/30/2023 Clemson - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.