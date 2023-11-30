Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cherokee County, Georgia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee Christian Schools at Mount Paran Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
