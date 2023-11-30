Hawks vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - November 30
The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) are monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-14) at Frost Bank Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Hawks head into this contest after a 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic totaled 18 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Hawks.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Wrist
|14.1
|7.3
|2.4
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0
|0
|0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|0.5
|1
|0
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell: Questionable (Adductor)
Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
