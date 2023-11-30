Predators vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (11-10, on a six-game winning streak) host the Minnesota Wild (6-10-4) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 30 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX.
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-120)
|Wild (+100)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 50.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (3-3).
- Nashville has a 3-3 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The Predators have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 13 of 21 matches this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Predators vs Wild Additional Info
Predators vs. Wild Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|70 (9th)
|Goals
|59 (26th)
|66 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|76 (26th)
|17 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (23rd)
|18 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (32nd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Nashville hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Predators have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Predators' 70 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Predators are ranked 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (66 total) in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +4.
