Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on O'Reilly's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly has averaged 20:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In O'Reilly's 21 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 13 of 21 games this year, O'Reilly has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

O'Reilly has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

O'Reilly's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 21 Games 2 19 Points 0 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.