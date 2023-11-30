Saddiq Bey plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Bey totaled 14 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 128-105 loss versus the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Bey's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 12.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA -- 19.2 19 PR -- 17.9 17.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Spurs

Bey has taken 9.0 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 9.7% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Bey's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.8 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Allowing 123.4 points per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Spurs concede 45.0 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the NBA.

The Spurs concede 29.2 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 20 1 2 1 0 0 1 1/6/2023 26 10 4 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.