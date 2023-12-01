Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Bartow County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Bartow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodland High School at Stockbridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Excel Christian Academy at Christian Heritage

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dalton, GA

Dalton, GA Conference: 1A Division II - Region 7A

1A Division II - Region 7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cartersville High School at Harrison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Adairsville High School at Gordon Lee High School