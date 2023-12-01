Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ben Hill County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Ben Hill County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ben Hill County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy at Pierce County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Blackshear, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.