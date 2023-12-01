Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Carroll County, Georgia. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at Haralson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Tallapoosa, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Zion High School - Carroll at The Lovett School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arabia Mountain High School at Villa Rica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Villa Rica, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.