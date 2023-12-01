Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Catoosa County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Catoosa County, Georgia today? We've got you covered.
Catoosa County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ringgold High School at Ridgeland High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rossville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
