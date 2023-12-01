Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Cherokee County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Ridge High School at Brookwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Snellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
