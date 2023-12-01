Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cobb County, Georgia, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Cobb High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at The Walker School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Cobb Christian School at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marietta, GA
- Conference: 6A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominion Christian School at Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galloway School at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cartersville High School at Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kennesaw, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
