Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cobb County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Cobb County, Georgia, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Camden County High School at Walton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
