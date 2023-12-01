Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in DeKalb County, Georgia today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Towers High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarkston High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arabia Mountain High School at Villa Rica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Villa Rica, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
