Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Fayette County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Perry High School at Starr's Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fayetteville, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
