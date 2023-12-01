How to Watch Georgia vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) play the Mercer Bears (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- The Bulldogs are the 193rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 349th.
- The Bulldogs score just 2.1 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Bears allow (72.5).
- When Georgia scores more than 72.5 points, it is 2-0.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia posted 70.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game last year at home, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (81.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Georgia performed worse at home last season, sinking 6.8 threes per game, compared to 6.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 31.3% mark on the road.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Providence
|L 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|W 78-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 68-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
