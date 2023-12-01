The Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) are heavy, 15.5-point favorites against the Mercer Bears (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Georgia vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -15.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Georgia and its opponents have gone over 138.5 total points.

Georgia's outings this year have an average point total of 141.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, Georgia has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -2000 or more once this season and won that game.

Georgia has a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Georgia vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 3 60% 70.4 135.2 71.1 143.6 151.5 Mercer 2 40% 64.8 135.2 72.5 143.6 137.5

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

The 70.4 points per game the Bulldogs score are the same as the Bears give up.

Georgia has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Georgia vs. Mercer Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 3-2-0 0-1 2-3-0 Mercer 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0

Georgia vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Mercer 13-4 Home Record 7-7 1-10 Away Record 4-10 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

