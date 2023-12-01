Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jenkins County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jenkins County, Georgia today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jenkins County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treutlen High School at Jenkins County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Millen, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.