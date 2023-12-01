How to Watch Mercer vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) play the Mercer Bears (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Mercer vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Mercer has put together a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 252nd.
- The Bears' 64.8 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 71.1 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Mercer scored 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.9.
- The Bears allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Mercer knocked down fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (35%) than at home (33.2%).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 60-59
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Western Michigan
|L 72-66
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/9/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Hawkins Arena
