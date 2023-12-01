Friday's contest features the Georgia Bulldogs (4-3) and the Mercer Bears (2-4) squaring off at Stegeman Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-62 win for heavily favored Georgia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mercer vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Mercer vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 77, Mercer 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-14.8)

Georgia (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Georgia has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while Mercer's ATS record this season is 1-4-0. A total of two out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Bears' games have gone over.

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 7.7 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, while giving up 72.5 per outing, 211th in college basketball) and have a -46 scoring differential.

Mercer loses the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 27.3 rebounds per game, 349th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.2.

Mercer makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Mercer wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 12.3 (209th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.8.

