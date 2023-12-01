Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Richmond County, Georgia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Richmond County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silver Bluff High School at Academy of Richmond County
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominion Christian School at Westminster Schools of Augusta
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
