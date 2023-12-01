Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In Walton County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Prep School at Loganville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loganville High School at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.